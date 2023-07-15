28-year-old WWE Superstar addresses upcoming title match against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is at a place in his career where a loss does not seem to affect him drastically, as evident at WWE Money in the Bank. He lost a match to Cody Rhodes and then to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on RAW.

Despite eating more losses than wins of late, "Dirty Dom" came out on the winning end this past week on the red brand alongside his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The trio picked up a victory over Rollins, Owens, and Zayn, after which they headed to NXT.

After a backstage segment with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee led to a match being announced for next week's show, it seems Dom now has a legit chance to hoist gold in a WWE ring. Lee reacted to their upcoming match on his Twitter handle:

"Been focusing on Ali, but I never back down from a challenge," Wes Lee wrote.

Wes Lee is the longest reigning NXT North American Champion in WWE history. Dom ending the former's reign is massive for both stars. Could the 28-year-old escape defeat at the hands of The Judgment Day star next week?

Ex-WWE star calls Dom Mysterio one of the four top heels of the industry

After turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge in Cardiff, Wales, Dom Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. He has garnered nuclear heat on WWE TV ever since, and it remains consistent even today.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio on an episode of Busted Open:

"I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great."

Regardless of wins and losses, the son of the legendary Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has had a fantastic 2023 so far, with high-profile feuds on television. He is already a former one-time tag team champion on the main roster.

