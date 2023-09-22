28-year-old WWE Superstar has been released

WWE has been releasing people ever since they finished merging with Endeavor to form TKO Group. It was recently revealed via Instagram that NXT's Quincy Elliot has been released.

Last year, Quincy Elliot moved from NXT Level Up to the developmental brand. After a few victories, Elliot also teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart and hosted Halloween Havoc 2022. Unfortunately, he disappeared by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, he returned to NXT Lvl Up and had a handful of matches for the company. Today, he revealed that he's no longer with WWE and spoke about his status on Instagram. Check it out:

Expand Tweet

Quincy Elliot falls under stars who haven't even crossed a decade in the industry. The Super Diva has his entire career ahead of him even after his release from the company.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Quincy Elliot the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star