28-year-old WWE Superstar sends a four-word message after being snubbed from Royal Rumble appearance

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books, and The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway. While the premium live event featured some returns and surprise appearances, several stars missed out on an opportunity to enter the 30-person contest. One such unfortunate performer, Blair Davenport, recently shared a social media update following her absence from the PLE.

The SmackDown Superstar took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself alongside Nikki Bella, who returned to WWE last night to enter the women's Royal Rumble match at #30. Davenport expressed her joy in meeting and watching the WWE Hall of Famer return to the squared circle despite her absence from in-ring action.

"I still won today 🥹❤️#WWE #RoyalRumble #NikkiBella," she wrote.

You can check out Blair Davenport's Instagram post below:

Trending

Blair Davenport has not competed in a match in 2025. Her last in-ring appearance saw her wrestle Chelsea Green and Bianca Belair in a first-round Triple Threat match of the Women's United States Championship Tournament on the November 22, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After The EST left the ring to attend to her teammate, Jade Cargill, who was taken out by a mystery attacker in the parking lot, The Hot Mess pinned Blair to secure the win.

Charlotte Flair won the women's Royal Rumble match in her WWE return

The women's Royal Rumble match featured several interesting names. While several NXT stars entered the bout to showcase their talent, big names like Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair returned to the squared circle last night.

Although fans loved to see all the returning stars, it was The Queen who took it up a notch by winning the whole thing and earning a championship match at WrestleMania 41. She entered the match at #27 and effected four eliminations on her way to a historic second Royal Rumble win.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is among the most decorated stars in WWE. The Queen has had 14 singles title reigns on the main roster. It will be interesting to see who she will pick between Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback