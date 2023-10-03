28-year-old WWE Superstar warns Becky Lynch following her title defense at No Mercy

In the main event of NXT No Mercy, Becky Lynch successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Ahead of tonight's RAW, Lynch was warned by her next challenger, Tegan Nox.

The Man will return to action against Nox just days after her Extreme Rules Match against Tiffany Stratton. The Welsh Superstar won the opportunity to face Becky last week on RAW. She was also in the front row for Lynch vs. Stratton at No Mercy last Saturday.

Taking to Twitter/X, Nox hyped up her match against Lynch while praising the latter for her Extreme Rules contest against Stratton.

"An incredible match to watch front row at #NXTNoMercy …Now it’s my time. See ya Monday, Champ. #WWERaw," wrote Nox.

Becky Lynch recently claimed that nobody in WWE could accuse her of 'phoning it in'

The Man recently stated that she could be accused of several things. However, nobody could ever point fingers at her for 'phoning it in'.

Speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch claimed that she might not be able to hit the mark every time she steps into the ring. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't give her best efforts inside the squared circle.

"I've never once phoned it in. Like, I think you can accuse me of several things; nobody will ever be able to accuse me of phoning it in of not trying my hardest, not doing my best. Often times, I won't hit the mark; I won't get to where I want to be. But I'm always trying to do my best. I'm always trying to bring the best out of everybody that is in the ring with me. I'm trying to do the best for the audience," said Lynch.

Lynch is currently in her first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion. She will aim to hold the title for as long as possible.

