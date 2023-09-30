Becky Lynch shares the one thing people can't wrongly accuse her of in WWE

Success in the WWE doesn't come easy, and you can ask Becky Lynch a thing or two about that! The Man recently admitted that while she might make mistakes, no one can accuse her of 'phoning it in' whenever she stepped out to perform.

Becky Lynch worked through the indies before a relatively challenging phase in NXT, and it took a while for her to attain superstardom on the main roster. The Irish star is now considered one of the greatest female stars of her generation, and her dreams have come to fruition because of her dedication to wrestling.

Lynch is proud of many things she's done in WWE, and among the things she is most proud of is her ability to give her best every time she enters the ring. The NXT Women's Champion explained on Insight with Chris Van Vliet:

"I've never once phoned it in. Like, I think you can accuse me of several things; nobody will ever be able to accuse me of phoning it in of not trying my hardest, not doing my best. Often times, I won't hit the mark; I won't get to where I want to be. But I'm always trying to do my best. I'm always trying to bring the best out of everybody that is in the ring with me. I'm trying to do the best for the audience."

Becky Lynch is confident that as long as she can present the best version of herself to the fans, her career isn't stopping anytime soon.

Becky Lynch on balancing motherhood and wrestling

Big Time Becks' life has gotten a lot more busy since Roux Lopez entered her and Seth Rollins' lives. After taking a brief hiatus during her daughter's birth, Becky returned and has maintained her status as one of the best women's wrestlers in WWE.

The multi-time champion was proud of how she juggled her responsibilities as a mother and WWE star. Looking after a two-year-old child hasn't stopped Becky from showing up every week.

"I don't know that there's any one thing that I'm most proud of; I think I'm most proud of many things. I think what I'm most proud of right now is being able to balance everything. Being able to balance being a very present mother and wife and being on every single show that we have.

Becky Lynch noted that she wrestled a dark match on SmackDown and has even competed at the company's recent house shows, proving how much she loves the business.

Lynch also understands the importance of giving back to the industry and recently spoke about helping Tiffany Stratton. You can read that story here.