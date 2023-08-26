29-year-old absent star finally appears in a match prior to WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones recently wrestled Cameron Grimes in a dark match before the latest episode of SmackDown.

The 2023 edition of WWE Draft saw many NXT Superstars getting called to the main roster, including Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes. They were drafted to Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, respectively. However, Jones has only appeared in dark matches so far.

Per recent reports, Jones has moved to the SmackDown roster despite being drafted to RAW earlier. He's soon expected to debut on WWE's blue brand. Before the latest episode of SmackDown, he was seen in action against Grimes in a dark match.

This was Jones' second dark match since moving to the main roster.

Grimes, on the other hand, has featured regularly on television. Since moving to the blue brand, he has already faced big names, such as Baron Corbin, LA Knight, Sheamus, and Austin Theory. He was also involved in the Slim Jim Battle Royale at SummerSlam, which LA Knight eventually won.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for these promising stars in the near future.

