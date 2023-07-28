29-year-old WWE star set to debut on SmackDown despite being drafted to RAW - Reports

While the WWE Draft 2023 took place just a few months back, we have already seen many stars appear on other brands. In a shocking new development, a new report has indicated that Odyssey Jones could make his main roster debut on SmackDown despite being assigned to Monday Night RAW.

The 29-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years, during which he has mainly wrestled on NXT. Jones was drafted to the red brand as a supplemental pick following the second night of the annual roster changes. However, he has been absent from TV programming ever since.

A recent report from BWE provided an update on the star's status, noting that he could soon make his main roster debut on SmackDown despite being a member of the flagship show.

Odyssey Jones has been present backstage at the blue brand several times and has even wrestled in a dark match before the show. He was slated to compete in another untelevised match against Rick Boogs before the last week's edition of SmackDown, but the idea was nixed due to last-minute changes.

Odyssey Jones recently sent a message to the WWE roster

Odyssey Jones' absence from WWE programming has been a cause of significant worry among fans as it has been more than three months since he wrestled in a televised match. The star, however, recently assured everyone that he will soon make his presence felt.

Odyssey Jones @oshow94 Always good never great that ends today. I’m coming for everyone in the WWE!!!

While Odyssey Jones may not have made his main roster debut yet, stars are already lining up to face him. Recently Omos expressed his desire to lock horns with the powerhouse:

"Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle. Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Omos was also not assigned to any particular brand during WWE Draft and is a free agent. Thus, the Nigerian Giant will have an opportunity to face Jones in case the latter makes his debut on SmackDown.

