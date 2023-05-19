Omos wants a first-time-ever match against newly drafted WWE RAW star

Omos wants a first-time-ever match against Odyssey Jones once he is ready.

Omos is one of the biggest men in WWE right now. Despite his limited in-ring training, the Nigerian Giant is being pushed by WWE. Early in his career, he was placed in a tag team with AJ Styles and the two men even captured tag team gold.

Recently, WWE has been placing the former RAW Tag Team Champion in high-profile matches against some of the company's top stars. He faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and Seth Rollins at Backlash. Although he lost both matches, the Nigerian Nightmare was praised for his performance. It now looks like the seven feet three inch star has his sights set on another opponent.

During an interview on the It's Mike Jones podcast, the Nigerian stated that he would like a match against Odyssey Jones in the future once he is ready.

"Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle," Omos said. "Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Omos would've loved a match with The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest characters in the history of WWE. For several years, he remained one of the most feared men in the ring. Despite this, Taker remains a dream opponent for many people and Omos is no different.

Speaking to DC101, The Nigerian Giant stated that he would've loved a match against The Phenom.

"Obviously The Undertaker. Oh my goodness! I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there." [H/T EWrestling News]

Considering The Undertaker wrestled his last match at WrestleMania a few years ago, it is unlikely that the Nigerian Giant will get his wish. However, a match against Odyssey might happen in the future.

Who do you think Omos should face next? Sound off in the comments section.

