WWE star breaks silence; he hasn't been seen on RAW for 85 days since main roster call-up

Some superstars have hardly featured on television since being included in the 2023 WWE Draft after WrestleMania 39. Odyssey Jones, one of many new additions to the RAW roster, took to Twitter to address his plans for the future.

Jones made his name in NXT, where he faced wrestlers including Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and LA Knight. On May 1, the 29-year-old powerhouse moved to RAW as a supplemental pick following the second night of the annual roster changes.

While some main roster recruits immediately receive opportunities after joining RAW and SmackDown, that has not been the case for Jones. Almost three months on from his RAW call-up, the former NXT star reassured his followers that he still intends to make an impact in WWE:

Odyssey Jones @oshow94 Always good never great that ends today. I’m coming for everyone in the WWE!!!

Jones has not competed in a televised match since losing to Dijak on the April 4 episode of NXT. On July 14, he lost an untelevised bout against Cameron Grimes before an episode of SmackDown.

Omos wants to face Odyssey Jones in WWE

Over the last two years, Omos has been one of WWE's top breakout stars. The seven-foot-three Nigerian Giant began his wrestling career in NXT alongside Odyssey Jones before moving to the main roster in 2020.

In May, Omos said on the It's Mike Jones podcast that he wants to share the ring with his former Performance Center colleague one day:

"Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle. Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

According to PW Insider's Mike Johnson, Jones was supposed to compete in another untelevised match against Rick Boogs before the July 21 episode of SmackDown. However, the idea was nixed on the day of the show.

How do you think Odyssey Jones should be booked when he debuts on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

