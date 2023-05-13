29-year-old debuting star defeats Baron Corbin in 6 seconds on SmackDown

Baron Corbin spoke a bit too soon on SmackDown this week. He was booked to face the debuting 29-year-old Cameron Grimes - the very last pick of the WWE Draft. It's not a good spot to be in, but Corbin ultimately became the fool in the situation as he was squashed in mere seconds.

Baron Corbin decided to take the mic so he could take a dig or two at the former NXT North American Champion. He mocked Cameron Grimes about the fact that he was the very last draft pick. The former King of the Ring informed him that within two minutes, Grimes would be lying down on the floor.

He seemed to understand that Grimes wanted to make a name off him, but he probably didn't expect to lose in six seconds. As soon as the bell rang, Grimes leaped up and hit the cave-in a double-stomp to the chest and picked up the victory.

Baron Corbin hasn't been on a good run lately in WWE and it was only recently in a live event that he won his first match.

As for Cameron Grimes, it will be interesting to see how things play out for him. He certainly has the potential to make it, but it isn't going to be a quick journey to the top.

Are you happy with how Cameron Grimes' debut on SmackDown went?

