29-year-old to fall victim to former champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility of a return no one is talking about

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is just around the corner, and fan intrigue is through the roof for the fifth edition of the Saudi-hosted PLE.

First, the star power is huge, with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena competing at the event. Even Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to appear. There's plenty of championship intrigue as well, with all four World Titles and the men's Money In The Bank briefcase set to be in play.

Arguably, the biggest talking point, however, is what potential returns or debuts we could see. Names such as Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, and Randy Orton have floated about with great excitement. But one potential blockbuster return has flown under the radar. WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus returning to cost Zoey Stark the Women's World Championship match could be one of the big swerves pulled off at the show.

Expand Tweet

The move may seem random, but it actually makes perfect sense. The duo initially paired up in Saudi Arabia (at Night Of Champions 2023), so it would be neat to kick off a rivalry in the same country. It would also be a logical way to protect Stark from defeat at the event, given that:

Fatal five-ways are contested under no disqualification rules Rhea Ripley isn't ready to lose the WWE Women's World Championship yet Stratus has a bone to pick with Stark, who left her laying after their split at Payback

This is a return nobody is talking about, but it could end up as one of the highlights of the night if the company pulls the trigger on it

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus split up at WWE Payback 2023

Expand Tweet

The last time we saw Trish Stratus, she was laid out in the ring by Zoey Stark after losing a feud-concluding steel cage match against Becky Lynch. The 47-year-old WWE Hall Of Famer attempted to blame the loss on her protege, but the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was not having it. The 29-year-old proceeded to deliver a Z-360 to her mentor, turning babyface in the process.

It remains to be seen if a one-on-one feud between the former allies will be explored or if Stark will have to make do with the rub of writing off a legend.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think