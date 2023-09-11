29-year-old international megastar seemingly acknowledges Roman Reigns; Paul Heyman approves

International megastar Maluma recently showed the Bloodline's "We the Ones" gesture in a public appearance, and Paul Heyman approved the 'nod' to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the WWE for three years now. He aligned himself with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. Since then, with the sinister Heyman by his side, Roman has smashed and buried anyone who has stood up to him. He even defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His title reign is now at 1106 days and there is no stopping him.

Paul Heyman recently shared a picture on his Instagram story. He captioned it stating that Maluma also acknowledged the Tribal Chief in a recent public appearance.

Here is the picture that Heyman shared:

From Paul Heyman's Instagram

Maluma is a 29-year-old Columbian rapper and singer. He is also recognized for recording the 2022 FIFA World Cup song alongside Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares.

Paul Heyman is managing Bloodline affairs in Roman Reigns' absence

With Roman Reigns not showing up for the weekly SmackDown tapings, it is up to Paul Heyman to represent his Tribal Chief and also see to it that The Bloodline does not lose its standing on the blue brand. Things have become even more complicated after Jey Uso branched out on a singles run and showed up on Monday Night RAW after Payback.

This week on SmackDown, Heyman was busy managing Jimmy Uso. The Wiseman questioned the star's loyalty towards Roman Reigns and assured him that if he could take care of AJ Styles, he would talk to Roman about getting Jimmy back into The Bloodline.

Paul even tried to talk to LA Knight and make acquaintances, but received a cold shoulder from the Megastar.

What do you think of the Bloodline storyline at this point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

