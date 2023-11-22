29-year-old RAW Superstar recalls hilarious incident with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus 

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark recently recalled working with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Soon after her main roster debut, Zoey Stark combined forces with Stratus amid the latter's heated feud with Becky Lynch. On the August 28, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, the up-and-coming star faced Lynch in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The Man emerged victorious after Stark accidentally put Stratus through a table, allowing the top babyface to secure the win.

In an interview with Jeremy Lambert of Fightful Wrestling, Stark recalled when Stratus unintentionally hit her with a chair. The 29-year-old revealed the attack by the WWE Hall of Famer was unplanned but worked out well eventually.

"You can't even plan that. Like if we were to plan that, she would have missed [it]. Like it's one of those weird things that she just was putting all the chairs in and everything, and then as I turn around, da*n chair comes flying at my head, and I'm just more baffled of what just happened. I was like, 'How did I even get to this position where Trish Stratus is throwing chairs into the ring and nails me with one perfectly.'" (3:05 - 3:32)

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus opened up on her return to the company

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned for another stint on the Road to WrestleMania 39. She feuded with several top names during her run, including Bayley.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Stratus mentioned how exciting it was for her to briefly return to the ring. She added that her comeback allowed her to work in multiple new matches and face the current generation of stars.

The veteran also hinted at possibly returning to the squared circle at some point.

"When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, 'Let's do this little program.' Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn't get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn't able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for both Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus.

