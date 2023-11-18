29-year-old sends bold message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Survivor Series

A WWE RAW star has commented on facing Rhea Ripley ahead of her Women's World Championship match at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will take place on November 25 in Chicago and is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way at Crown Jewel but has another tall task ahead of her at the premium live event next weekend.

Zoey Stark recently earned the right the challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at Crown Jewel by winning a Battle Royal on RAW. In a new interview with Denise Salcedo, Zoey Stark revealed that she has always wanted to face Ripley in a singles match.

"I'm really excited for this one. Before I even came to the main roster, I said I've always wanted to wrestle Rhea Ripley and be able to have a good storyline with her. And now, we're here. You know? It is that time for it. So, I am completely ready and I am prepared for it. We're going to have a hard-hitting match, and it is going to be exciting," she said. [From 13:32 - 13:49]

Zoey Stark reveals what it would mean to defeat Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series

Zoey Stark has shared what it would mean to her if she was able to pull off the upset and dethrone Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

During her conversation with Denise Salcedo, Stark was asked what a victory at Survivor Series would mean to her. She stated that becoming the new Women's World Champion would show that the company is behind her and things are going to be great moving forward.

"Oh, the world. Oh my goodness. I have been busting my a** for so long, so to be able to have a title around my waist, and THE title by the way, that really shows that the company is behind you and things are going to be great," she added. [From 13:52 - 14:05]

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster as Trish Stratus' protege but left the Hall of Famer behind following her loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback. Only time will tell if the 29-year-old can defeat Ripley in their upcoming title match at WWE Survivor Series.

