WWE star reacts after Rhea Ripley's huge win at WWE Crown Jewel 

Rhea Ripley faced her toughest challenge as champion at WWE Crown Jewel when she defended her title against four of the company's top female superstars. The massive win left both fans and WWE stars impressed.

The Eradicator put on an impressive performance in Riyadh to retain her title after delivering a Riptide from the second rope on top of Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler and pinning the Queen of Spades, who got the worst of the move. While Rhea wasn't thrilled to be defending her title in a five-way, she was all smiles after her massive victory.

This continues Rhea's dominant run as champion as she overcame all the top women's competitors on RAW on the same night. While the win impressed most people, one person who was not surprised by the champion's victory was Cathy Kelley. She responded to a stat shared on X that noted Rhea only had a 20% chance of winning.

According to the interviewer, the odds are always in the favor of the Judgment Day member. You can see her reaction below.

"the odds are always in her favor," wrote Cathy on X

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley confronts Drew McIntyre after his loss at WWE Crown Jewel

The star-studded event in Saudi Arabia was opened by a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins prevailed after a thrilling match over challenger Drew McIntyre.

Rhea Ripley had tried to recruit both competitors to The Judgment Day before the event unsuccessfully. The Australian crossed paths with the loser of the opening match in a backstage segment.

Expand Tweet

While there were no words exchanged between the two, Mami gave The Scottish Warrior an intriguing look before walking out for her match. With Rhea doing her best to make The Judgment Day stronger in the past weeks by adding new members, it'll be interesting to see if Drew finally takes up the offer.

Who do you want to see challenge Rhea Ripley for her title next? Let us know in the comments below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here