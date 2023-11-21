29-year-old star calls Rhea Ripley "dumba**" ahead of WWE Survivor Series

The current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, has been put on notice by a 29-year-old WWE star.

The star in question is former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark. She is set to face Mami for her title at the WWE Survivor Series.

During a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Women's Battle Royal, with the winner receiving a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The Battle Royal saw Stark and Shayna Baszler as the final contenders standing.

The 29-year-old star unleashed a flurry of Superkicks, followed by a devastating DDT on the ring apron, to emerge as the victor and earn a coveted championship opportunity against Ripley.

On the latest episode of the Red Brand show, Mami and Dominik Mysterio left their locker room to deal with Judgment Day business. This led to an opportunity for Stark and Baszler to crash Judgment Day's dressing room.

The star confronted Ripley and promised to beat her to win the Women's World Championship at WWE Survivor Series.

Ahead of the title bout between the two women, Zoey Stark called Mami a "dumba**" and reminded her to lock the Judgment Day's room:

"Hey dumba**....next time lock the door....see you Saturday 😉 #SurvivorSeries," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Check out her uncensored tweet here.

Rhea Ripley sent a strong message to Zoey Stark after WWE RAW

Mami recently reacted to Stark and Baszler crashing into their locker room when no one was there.

When Ripley and Dirty Dom saw the RAW female stars wreaking havoc on Judgment Day's dressing room, they were visibly upset. Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to share her views on the issue:

"Now we’re gonna have to clean the couch… 🥴," Ripley wrote.

Check out The Nightmare's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Mami retains her Women's World Championship or if the WWE Universe will witness a new champion at Survivor Series.

What did you think of Stark's message to Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.