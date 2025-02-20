29-year-old star "highly offended" by John Cena; demands WWE sign be taken down

This year's WrestleMania is going to be a special one as it will be John Cena's last rodeo as an active competitor. The Cenation Leader announced that he would kick off his retirement tour in 2025 at Money in the Bank last year in Toronto. Logan Paul recently expressed his anger over a signboard with John Cena's name on it during RAW on Cleveland.

Ad

Paul has been public enemy number 1 for quite a few years now. However, his career in WWE has been nothing but remarkable with victories over veterans like Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. The Maverick was recently in his hometown Cleveland for RAW when he saw a signboard with Cena's name on it. Logan expressed his anger over the signboard.

"John Cena's not from Cleveland. Do you know who put that sign up? If you ever put that up just have him changed Cena for Logan. I'm actually highly offended by that." said Logan [From 00:45 to 00:54]

Ad

Trending

Check out the full video here:

Ad

Cena will cross paths with Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. The winner of the match will go on to face the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Fans are eager to see who will go head to head with The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins breaks character to praise John Cena

This year's Men's Elimination Chamber match is stacked with names like Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, John Cena, and Logan Paul. The Visionary Seth Rollins recently expressed his admiration for The Cenation Leader in an interview with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

Ad

"John is one of the greatest to do it. He's a guy whose longevity may not ever be replicated. I'm so happy to see that he's also found success and happiness outside of our industry and to be able to come back and help us out and do one final run. Very proud of him," Rollins said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It will be exciting to see The Architect run it back with his long-time rival in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The two wrestlers had a great rivalry in 2015, it will be a treat to see it get re-ignited in Toronto.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, credit Paul's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE