29-year-old star turns heel and joins Bullet Club, gets recruited by WWE legend's son

The Bullet Club has undergone major changes in recent months. Former faction leader Jay White was booted out of the group by David Finlay, who has now recruited Clark Connors.

At the NJPW Capital Collision show, Finlay defeated AR Fox and proceeded to call out Connors. He then offered the latter a spot in the BC, which he accepted. Finlay also mentioned that he wants to add members to the stable who are hungry to win titles.

Earlier the same night, Clark Connors teamed up with The DKC, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush in a losing effort against KUSHIDA, Volador Jr., Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd, and Kevin Knight. Post-match, Connors attacked DKC and turned heel.

At NJPW Battle in the Valley on 18 February 2023, Finlay attacked Jay White after his match against Eddie Kingston. Shortly afterward, he aligned himself with White's former manager Gedo over in Japan.

Meanwhile, Switchblade went on to make his AEW debut on the April 5 edition of Dynamite, where he reunited with Juice Robinson. Robinson, a former WWE star, was added to the BC under White's leadership.

The duo of White and Robinson have created their own version of the Bullet Club in the US, termed BC Gold. Other members of the BC in the US include Chris Bey and Ace Austin, who work under IMPACT Wrestling.

David Finlay booted El Phantasmo out of the Bullet Club

Following Jay White's departure from NJPW, there were further changes within the Bullet Club.

At Sakura Genesis, David Finlay booted El Phantasmo out of the faction with help from stablemates KENTA and Taiji Ishimori. He then declared that BC was going to add new members.

The son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, David even declared himself the new leader of BC following White's exit from New Japan. However, the issues between the two men seem far from over.

