29-year-old superstar drafted to WWE RAW after missing a whole year

An absent superstar was drafted for WWE RAW this week, surprising quite a few people. Oddysey Jones has been absent from television for around a year.

He was last seen on-screen during his NXT match against Dijak in April 2023. Despite Oddysey's size advantage, he was unable to win. Since then, he has been performing in various house shows and dark matches, with his latest match being against Omos last month.

He was announced to be drafted to RAW on Night Two of the Draft, drawing attention to his return. WWE also made the announcement on social media.

Jones is considered one of the strongest superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. As a testament to his power, he set a new trap bar deadlift record at the WWE Performance Center with 800 lb (363 kg), surpassing the last record set by Otis at 775 lb (352 kg).

Odyssey Jones has received high praise from another WWE Superstar

While Odyssey may not have many accolades to his name yet, he has earned the praise of Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman praised Odyssey Jones during an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta about the most powerful superstars.

"Right now, there's a lot of unbelievable young talent that are coming through that are really, really strong. Odyssey Jones, that's fresh up on the main roster, is one big boy, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he's capable of in the next couple of years." [1:25 – 1:46]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Odyssey Jones will utilize his position on RAW.