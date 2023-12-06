Braun Strowman thinks 405-pound WWE star has a bright future (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman has cemented his status as one of the best wrestling big men of his generation. The former WWE Universal Champion believes another larger-than-life superstar, Odyssey Jones, also has a big future ahead of him on the main roster.

Billed at 405 pounds, Jones is one of the most imposing wrestlers in WWE today. The 29-year-old spent four years in the company's NXT developmental system before joining RAW in May. He has not yet made his televised main roster debut.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman named former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry as one of wrestling's strongest men. He also shared some positive words about Jones' progression in recent years:

"Mark Henry without a doubt when he was with the company," Strowman said, discussing wrestling strongmen. "Right now, there's a lot of unbelievable young talent that are coming through that are really, really strong. Odyssey Jones, that's fresh up on the main roster, is one big boy, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he's capable of in the next couple of years." [1:25 – 1:46]

Watch the video above to hear Braun Strowman's thoughts on the one thing that Bray Wyatt did better than anyone in WWE.

Braun Strowman hopes to face Odyssey Jones

Former WWE Champion Big E has been billed at 285 pounds for most of his career. The New Day member once amusingly said he wanted to face Goldberg because fans like watching "big meaty men slapping meat."

Agreeing with Big E's statement, Braun Strowman confirmed he would like to share the ring with Odyssey Jones one day:

"He's really starting to hone his teeth and his craft at this. He's figuring it out. It's nice to have somebody else that's big because I like getting in there [with big guys]. Big E said it the best, 'Big meaty men chopping meat.' It sells tickets and it draws ratings. So, Odyssey, keep working, kid." [1:46 – 2:03]

Jones has wrestled at two untelevised WWE live events so far this month. On December 2-3, he teamed up with Cameron Grimes in losing efforts against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Who do you think would win between Braun Strowman and Odyssey Jones? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday, WWE NXT every Wednesday, and WWE SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the home to WWE programming in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.