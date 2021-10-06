"Legal would not clear it" - Big E says WWE rejected idea to use non-PG line on merchandise

WWE Champion Big E has said that WWE's legal department has not cleared the use of his line "big meaty men slapping meat" for his merchandise.

Big E is a truly entertaining character, in and out of the ring. One of his most memorable segments in recent years is describing why he wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The current WWE Champion stated that he wanted to see two "big meaty men slapping meat," which is a double entendre that may not pass off as PG content.

In an interview with Comic Book, Big E was asked about merchandise relating to the famous words to describe a match with Goldberg. WWE's legal department hasn't cleared it, but he is still hopeful that the company will pass it in the future.

"We need to. We need to. I tried to, but legal would not clear it. So, we're working on something else but, sometimes, you just got to push those through those barriers, so we'll see. I hope so," said Big E.

Big E's iconic promo about facing Goldberg in WWE

Big E is a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and is keen on facing him in the ring. During an episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Big E cut a promo about how he wants to see two big men, i.e. him and Goldberg, going to work against each other.

"I don’t want to hear y’all talking about this ‘workrate’... and moonsaults. I don’t care about any of that. Ya heard? You want a great match? Nah - bump that. I wanna see two big men with big... chests and big muscles, bumping meat. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I watched wrestling as a kid. You want your five star matches? You want your 30 minute classics? Not me. Big meaty men slapping meat. That’s what I want," said the current WWE Champion.

Following his WWE Championship win, Big E has discussed the possibility of facing Goldberg now that he has a world championship around his waist.

