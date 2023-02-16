29-year-old Superstar mocks Nikkita Lyons by referencing WWE star Tiffany Stratton 

NXT Superstar Zoey Stark recently mocked her former tag team partner and WWE star Nikkita Lyons by referencing current star Tiffany Stratton.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Stratton faced Thea Hail in a one-on-one match. Despite getting some big moves, Hail started crying when she saw a man with a smiley mask wearing a Schism t-shirt. Tiffany took the opportunity and eventually ended up hitting Thea with a double jump moonsault to pick up the win.

Taking to Twitter, Stark reposted Stratton's photo, hinting at mocking Nikkita for using her looks to get ahead in the business.

"Look at that...another female trying to get ahead with just her looks," wrote Stark.

Check out Zoey Stark's Twitter post below:

Tiffany Stratton said she would like to face WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania

Tiffany Stratton recently mentioned that she would like to face WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on Real Radio Monsters, Stratton recalled how she got into the wrestling business. Tiffany named The Queen as one of her favorite female wrestlers and mentioned how much the former inspired her.

"I didn't really watch it back then, but I would have to say the reason why I started wrestling was because I saw Charlotte Flair," said Stratton. "I would say [she is my favorite female wrestler]... I think it was a Friday Night SmackDown, [me and my mom] were flipping through the channels. We saw Charlotte and immediately I was like, 'oh my God, that is so cool. This jacked girl doing all these flips, she's gorgeous.' And my mom was like, 'You could literally do that. You could literally pick that up so easily, it's right up your alley.'"

The NXT star further added that she would like to compete on either SmackDown or RAW, and would also like to main-event WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair.

"I would love to be on SmackDown or RAW. I would love to main event WrestleMania one day. I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair," she added.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Tiffany Stratton.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes