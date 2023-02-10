NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton has stated that she would love to face her favorite female wrestler Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Queen has headlined The Showcase of the Immortals before, as she collided with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35. Stratton is still new to the sport of professional wrestling but is already one of the fastest-rising stars on NXT. She was a bodybuilder and gymnast before joining WWE in 2021.

During a recent appearance on Real Radio Monsters, Tiffany Stratton stated that Charlotte Flair is the reason why she got into wrestling. The NXT Superstar explained that she was hooked after catching a glimpse of the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion while flipping through TV channels.

"I didn't really watch it back then, but I would have to say the reason why I started wrestling was because I saw Charlotte Flair," said Stratton. "I would say [she is my favorite female wrestler]... I think it was a Friday Night SmackDown, [me and my mom] were flipping through the channels. We saw Charlotte and immediately I was like, 'oh my God, that is so cool. This jacked girl doing all these flips, she's gorgeous.' And my mom was like, 'You could literally do that. You could literally pick that up so easily, it's right up your alley.'" (1:18:56-1:20:56)

The Buff Barbie added that facing the 13-time women's champion is one of her biggest goals:

"I would love to be on SmackDown or Raw. I would love to main event WrestleMania one day. I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair," she added. (1:25:56-1:26:02)

Charlotte Flair will collide with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

The Queen and The Eradicator will once again lock horns with each other for a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The latter won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and chose Charlotte as her opponent.

The daughter of 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair is one of the top female stars in WWE history, as she's made history multiple times and shared the ring with many notable stars such as Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus.

