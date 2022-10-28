29-year-old tipped to win the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble by Bayley (Exclusive)

The next WWE Royal Rumble event will take place in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. Bayley, a three-time Women's Royal Rumble match participant, believes Solo Sikoa will be a top contender to win the men's contest next year.

Sikoa, the younger brother of The Usos and son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, arrived on the main roster in September. The 29-year-old became a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction after helping The Tribal Chief defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley predicted that Sikoa could outlast 29 other men in the prestigious match. She also tipped SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss as a possible candidate to win:

"I'm gonna vote for Solo Sikoa because he's just incredible and he's on a high right now," Bayley said. "Him or Madcap Moss. That could be a good one too." [10:57 - 11:08]

Watch the video above to hear more from Bayley on several WWE topics, including the possibility of Trish Status returning to the ring.

Bayley predicts the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble winner

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey feature prominently on their respective brands. Bayley, meanwhile, also appears frequently on WWE programming alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE The tag team division is alive!!!!!!!!Let’s keep building this division, we welcome ANYONE to step up. Just know that we will be sitting at the top. The tag team division is alive!!!!!!!!Let’s keep building this division, we welcome ANYONE to step up. Just know that we will be sitting at the top. https://t.co/I1M0S4AgmE

Asked to predict the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble outcome, Bayley remained loyal to her group by choosing any Damage CTRL member to win:

"For the women, let's say me or IYO or Dakota, whichever one," Bayley said. "I'm not telling you [which champion she would face]. You've gotta watch." [11:10 - 11:26]

Bayley defeated Belair in a non-title match on this week's RAW before being attacked by the returning Nikki Cross. It is unclear if she will receive another RAW Women's Championship opportunity in the near future.

Who would you like to win the 2023 Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY SPORTS TEN 1 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes