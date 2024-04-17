29-year-old top WWE Superstar joining The Judgment Day to become Dominik Mysterio's new "Mami" is possible, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested that a top superstar should become Dominik Mysterio's new "Mami." The star in question is former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been in an on-screen relationship for nearly two years. However, The Eradicator will now be absent from WWE TV for several months after suffering a significant shoulder injury at the hands of Liv Morgan.

While addressing Morgan's future on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray urged the company to capitalize on the situation and push Morgan. He also proposed that Morgan could join The Judgment Day and replace Ripley. The wrestling veteran even suggested the former SmackDown Women's Champion could become Dominik Mysterio's new "Mami."

"Listen to this idea that just popped into my head. Liv goes up to Dominik and says, 'I'm your Mami now.'" The WWE Hall of Famer said. [From 10:30 to 10:40]

Dominik Mysterio sent Rhea Ripley a heartfelt message after WWE RAW

Last Monday, Rhea Ripley kicked off RAW with a heartbreaking announcement revealing that she would be out of action for a few months. Hence, she had to vacate the Women's World Championship. While Liv Morgan interrupted The Eradicator, security interfered to prevent them from brawling. However, The Judgment Day member still got physical as she headbutted a security guard.

As Ripley headed backstage, she was consoled by her teammates. While Damian Priest told her they were sure she would return stronger, The Nightmare asked them to keep The Judgment Day on top and look after Dominik Mysterio.

The former NXT North American Champion later took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to his Mami.

"Come back soon mami. Sh*ts not the same already 🖤 #GraciasMami," he wrote.

While discussing Ripley's future on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted that the former Women's World Champion will turn babyface upon her return from injury. It would be interesting to see if that prediction comes true.

Do you think Rhea Ripley's absence will affect The Judgment Day? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

