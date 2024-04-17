Rhea Ripley will undergo a major change ahead of her anticipated WWE return after recovering from injury, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Rhea Ripley will return as a babyface after her recovery from injury.

After successfully defending her World Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at this year's Show of Shows, The Eradicator was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage on RAW After WrestleMania. Ahead of last Monday's episode of the red brand, reports suggested Ripley suffered a significant injury. The 27-year-old confirmed the news as she kicked off the show and relinquished her title.

While The Judgment Day member will be absent for a few months, Bully Ray suggested on the Busted Open podcast that Ripley will return as a babyface after her recovery:

"Rhea Ripley has been positioned as a heel. It is the fans who are into her. She's got a great entrance. She's got a phenomenal look. She gets the job done in the ring. Covid WrestleMania, I thought her and Charlotte stole the show. This time away is going to be good for Rhea. Recharge your battery, heal your injury, and when Rhea Ripley comes back, when they hit her music on her return, WWE will have a monster woman babyface on their hands in Rhea Ripley," he said. [2:10 - 2:44]

The Judgment Day has shown support for Rhea Ripley following her announcement on WWE RAW

After Rhea Ripley's announcement on Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day showed massive support for their teammate backstage. Damian Priest told her they know she will make Liv Morgan regret her actions when she returns from injury.

Meanwhile, the former Women's World Champion asked her teammates to keep Judgment Day on top during her absence and look after Dominik Mysterio. JD McDonagh also took to Instagram to send The Eradicator a heartfelt message:

"The Undefeated World Champ @rhearipley_wwe. 💔 It took an injury to get that title away from you! And now the comeback will be biblical. Hurry back sis, we miss you already! ⚖️🖤," he wrote.

Several other WWE Superstars have sent support messages to the former Women's World Champion following her injury, including Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

