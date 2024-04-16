Judgment Day member pens heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW exit

Following WrestleMania XL, The Judgment Day was ecstatic that the "Terror Twins" Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were now world champs, holding the two prestigious WWE titles.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ripley is no longer champion, having relinquished it owing to a shoulder injury. JD McDonagh believes her return will be "biblical," as she is the "undefeated" Women's World Champion.

Taking to Instagram following RAW, the Irish-born competitor shared a picture of the two behind the scenes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during WrestleMania weekend:

"The Undefeated World Champ @rhearipley_wwe. 💔 It took an injury to get that title away from you! And now the comeback will be biblical. Hurry back sis, we miss you already! ⚖️🖤," wrote JD McDonagh.

After The Eradicator put the women's division on notice before relinquishing the title on RAW, Liv Morgan walked out on the ramp, only to taunt the injured star. The shoulder injury happened during a backstage fight between the two last week when Morgan threw Ripley against a wall twice.

Another WWE champion to join The Judgment Day amid Rhea Ripley's absence?

Rhea Ripley walked backstage to The Judgment Day after the opening promo on RAW, embracing all of them and demanding Damian Priest to make sure they stay on top.

Ahead of the show, "Dirty" Dom sent a message to United States Champion Logan Paul, who currently performs on the rival brand Friday nights. It seems The Judgment Day is interested in recruiting The Maverick. In turn, the latter also made it clear that the feelings are mutual. He shared an edited photo of him wearing an attire representing the stable:

"@LoganPaul how do you feel about black/purple? #JudgmentDay," wrote Dom on X.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal disclosed on social media that they were expecting a baby earlier this week. The champion successfully retained his belt on the grand stage and has since taken time off.

He had previously expressed interest in teaming up with Dominik Mysterio in particular, as both of them are two of the most despised heels in WWE today.

