Congratulations to WWE star Logan Paul

Two years have passed since Logan Paul signed with WWE. He is still one of the most despised heels on the roster, perhaps second only to Judgment Day star Dominik Mysterio in 2024. But not even his harshest critics can say that the man can't go in the ring.

Coming out of WrestleMania XL, The Maverick kept his United States Championship reign intact by stealing a win at the show from company legend Randy Orton. Paul has now announced via Instagram that he and his girlfriend Nina Agdal are expecting.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal began dating in 2022. A year later in July, they announced their engagement on social media. Paul had proposed to her at Lake Como in Italy. Congratulations are for the happy couple.

Check out the Instagram post below:

"Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal," wrote Paul.

As for his status on SmackDown, nothing was done as a follow-up to his win over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL.

However, a short tournament was announced to determine a new number-one contender to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens took part in it. Interestingly, though, The Viper was kept out of it.

Logan Paul wants to team up with "Dirty" Dom in WWE

During an episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Logan Paul disclosed a "crazy idea" he had for himself and the son of legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Admitting that Dominik evokes the most raucous reaction in every arena he goes to, unable to speak on the mic even because of it, Paul is convinced that the two of them working together as a tag team would be the best thing for both men.

Furthermore, he reminded me that his first WrestleMania showing was in 2022, against The Mysterios. He added that they can most certainly do better than what "Dirty" Dom and Rhea Ripley is doing presently together as an on-screen couple:

"Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," Logan Paul said. "Honestly, I don’t know, maybe me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea," he added.

In a separate interview with ESPN, Rey Mysterio was asked about possibly facing his son and Paul in a tag team match, with Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny on the Hall of Famer's side. The Biggest Little Man was intrigued.

