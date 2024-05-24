29-year-old should win WWE Money in the Bank, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that none of the top stars in WWE at the moment should win the Money in the Bank. Instead, he pitched that a young star should be booked to win, thereby helping him make his mark.

The star in question is none other than Carmelo Hayes. Since his signing to the main roster, he has already faced major names like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. While he lost both times, his skill was undeniable as he held his ground for a considerable while.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that WWE should push Carmelo Hayes in the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

"You know, if you are gonna do something with somebody coming up from NXT, then put it on that kid (Carmelo Hayes) they just brought up on SmackDown. Yes." [8:32 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Vince Russo also wanted Carmelo Hayes to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament

Before Carmelo Hayes was eliminated by Randy Orton, Vince Russo had put his lot with the former NXT Champion to win the tournament.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran had picked two names as his favorites: Jey Uso and Carmelo Hayes.

"I got two choices, and I don't wanna put them in any particular order. Yeet [Jey Uso] is really getting over. This could put him over the top. But I am also looking at this and as you know, putting on my booker hat, he doesn't need to win it.... The new kid [Carmelo Hayes]... Hayes. You wanna put a rocket under somebody bro. And you know bro, this guy is very really like Elix Skipper like, where he could be c*cky and you know, wear that banner and be able to cut good promos," said Russo. [1:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Carmelo down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

