29-year-old WWE star breaks silence after recent heel turn

A top WWE star broke her silence after she recently turned heel. The star who turned heel is Fallon Henley.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the NXT roster since her days with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. However, since the group went their separate ways, Henley has been struggling to find her way as a singles competitor. Fallon Henley has been mainly helping other stars in their feuds, the most recent being Thea Hail.

In recent weeks, Henley has helped Thea Hail fight against Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. However, that all changed this past week at NXT Spring Breakin'. Thea Hail faced off against Jacy Jayne, and Henley was at ringside. During the match, the latter took a kick from an interfering Jazmyn Nyx. After Hail picked up the win, Henley attacked her from behind before leaving the arena, signalling a classic heel turn.

Fallon Henley has now taken to Instagram to break her silence, stating that she will put herself first.

"From here on out. ➡️ Fallon. Comes. First."

Check out her post here:

Fallon Henley sends congratulatory message to Kiana James for being drafted to WWE RAW

Fallon Henley and Kiana James have a huge history together. They were former tag team champions who turned rivals when Henley learned that Kiana was using Brooks Jensen. The two women then embarked on a heated rivalry.

However, when Kiana James was drafted to WWE RAW, Henley didn't hesitate congratulating her former partner.

"A big congratulations to my former tag team partner for getting drafted to Raw! Even though I still hate you… you’re one of the hardest working people I know and are going to absolutely kill it on the main roster."

Check out her post here:

It will be interesting to see if Fallon Henley will finally reach her full potential after this recent heel turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback