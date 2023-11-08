29-year-old WWE star defeated by Bron Breakker in his first match in 94 days

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker went one-on-one with Von Wagner in the latter's first match in three months.

The 29-year-old star made a surprise return last week at Halloween Havoc Night 2, and attacked the former NXT Champion after his match against Mr. Stone. Breakker was about to smash Stone's head in with the steel steps, but Wagner came out to make the save.

On NXT this week, Von Wagner finally got his chance at retribution when he collided with Bron Breakker in a singles match. After Wagner made his entrance, the fight got underway before the bell could even ring. Von took out his opponent with a big boot on the outside and a clothesline off the second turnbuckle.

Bron nailed Von Wagner with a running knee after Mr. Stone caused a distraction. Later on, the former NXT Champion tried to hit a spear, but Wagner took him out with the jumping knee, which got a two count. Breakker tried to send Wagner through the announce table, but he failed.

Instead, he hit Von Wagner with a spear at ringside, tossed him back into the ring, and hit another spear to win the match. After the bout, Von Wagner powerbombed Bron Breakker through the announce table.

