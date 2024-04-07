29-year-old WWE star emerges victorious in grudge match at NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels delivered a remarkable NXT Stand & Deliver show ahead of WrestleMania XL Night One.

The two men have consistently knocked it out of the proverbial park when it comes to the WWE product, including the former black-and-gold brand. Reminiscent of their own rivlary two decades ago, the D-Generation X stars presented a grudge match as the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver.

Friends-turned-rivals Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams brought the fight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the latter picking up the win in under 15 minutes.

Trick Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes (Image source: SonyLIV)

Their rivalry commenced after Trick failed to capture the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov at NXT Vengeance Day in February. Carmelo attacked him post-match. Things got heated up when Hayes told Williams that he is the one who attacked the latter in October 2023.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you see Trick Williams as the next NXT Champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion