Carmelo Hayes breaks silence with a one-word message after betraying Trick Williams at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 

WWE NXT Vengeance Day ended on a shocking note as Carmelo Hayes turned on Trick Williams and attacked him after his brutal match against Ilja Dragunov. The former NXT Champion had a one-word response to his actions at the recently concluded event.

Williams and Hayes have been by each other's side for nearly three years. The duo first joined forces in 2021 when a debuting Trick Williams attacked Duke Hudson before his match against Hayes. The Trick and Melo Gang also competed alongside each other at Vengeance Day as they took on Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the Dusty Cup finals.

Although Trick and Carmelo lost the match, they had no time to mourn as the former was slated to face Ilja Dragunov in the main event for the NXT Championship.

However, Williams had to suffer multiple losses in one night as Melo ended up costing him the biggest match of his career so far. Hayes also went on to attack his former best friend after the match and took him out with multiple chair shots.

The former NXT Champion did not have much to say about the betrayal in a backstage interview. When asked about his actions, Melo just replied, "Whooped."

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams recently appeared on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have been two of the most prominent members of WWE's third brand for the last few years. While Melo went on to establish himself as one of the most decorated NXT stars, Williams recently hit his stride and was on his way to the top before he was stopped in his tracks by his best friend.

Expand Tweet

The duo has also made a few appearances on the main roster. On the January 26 episode of SmackDown, Trick came out to the aid of Carmelo Hayes, helping the former NXT Champion against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

However, there had been a little tension between the two in the last few weeks, with WWE planting the seeds of Hayes turning on Williams.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE