WWE star BUSTED OPEN; still manages to inflict another defeat on Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes once again succumbed to defeat at the hands of a star who was busted open during NXT Vengeance Day.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off earlier this year between some of the top teams in the tag team division. The tournament featured Latino World Order, Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes, among others.

The finalists of this tournament were determined last week after weeks of hard-fought contests. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were set to face Hayes and Williams in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT: Vengeance Day.

The show kicked off with this tag team match. Both teams put on an incredible showing. During the match, Breakker suffered a brutal botch when he got entangled in the ropes. However, he was able to quickly recover, but the botch seemed to have busted him open.

That didn't stop Breakker and Baron Corbin from putting on a spectacular match. In the end, Breakker hit the spear on Hayes and pinned him in the ring.

With this win, Corbin and Breakker will now be next in line to challenge Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

