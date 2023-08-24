29-year-old WWE star planning her wedding during hiatus

A WWE Superstar has revealed that she's planning her wedding during her hiatus.

Sonya Deville recently suffered a torn ACL and is now out of action indefinitely. Sonya later confirmed the report via her social media handles.

In one of her latest tweets, Sonya Deville revealed that she is currently planning her wedding with her fiancee Toni Cassano. Deville stated that her wedding planner asked if she and Toni were twins. Check out the amusing tweet below:

"Our wedding planner just asked if Toni and I are twins?…. We sat in silence for 30 seconds before she laughed and said “omg that was so dumb” lol … 😅🙃🫠😳," wrote Deville.

The WWE star has been with Tony Cassano for a while now

Sonya Deville is the first openly gay female wrestler in the history of WWE. She got engaged to Toni Cassano in February 2023. The two lovebirds recently sat down for an interview with Maria Menounos, and Deville revealed the origins of their relationship:

Deville started following Cassano on Instagram about three years ago and was instantly smitten by her. Back then, Cassano was in a relationship, and Deville didn't want to mess it up. Check out her comments below:

"But I was like, 'Everything I've always wanted and needed is in this woman.' She just is so... I don't know, you could just see it in your eyes, you were just so real, and genuine, and humble, and beautiful, but like mature and womanly. I don't know... just everything about her that I saw on social media, I was like, 'This girl!''I'm like, 'I'm in love with this girl.' And so I just watched from afar and then one day she DMs me."

Deville has been a mainstay in WWE since 2015 and is quite popular among the WWE Universe. Fans are anxiously waiting for her to make a return to TV. Most of the replies to her latest tweet were fans congratulating her on her upcoming wedding.

