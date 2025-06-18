29-year-old WWE star sends a bold message after taking out Blake Monroe

A popular 29-year-old WWE Superstar recently took to social media to send a message after an altercation with Blake Monroe (aka Mariah May) on the latest edition of NXT. It is none other than Jacy Jayne.
On this week's developmental show, Blake Monroe showed up for her contract signing. She was later interrupted by The Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne and Monroe had a war of words before the former AEW star took a cheap shot at Jayne, and a brawl broke out between them. The Glamour stood her ground against the three women at first, but they eventually got the better of her. Their segment ended with Blake getting slammed through the table.
Following the show, Jacy Jayne took to X (fka Twitter) to send a bold message. The NXT Women's Champion reminded Blake Monroe that the developmental brand's women's division was hers.
"Welcome to MY division," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
WWE legend Natalya praised Blake Monroe's work in AEW
During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Natalya highlighted that Blake Monroe had done incredible work in AEW, especially during her feud with Toni Storm.
"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge."
The former Mariah May has already proven her worth in All Elite Wrestling by winning the Women's World Championship. Many believe she is ready to become the new face of the black and silver brand by dethroning Jacy Jayne as the WWE NXT Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the star.