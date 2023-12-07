29-year-old WWE star sends emotional message after injury announcement; had broken down in tears 

A young WWE Superstar had the very difficult job of letting fans know that he was injured, and he was going to be missing from action for most of the coming year in 2024. Now, the star has sent a message to fans once more on social media now.

On WWE NXT this week, Wes Lee announced that he would no longer be able to compete for the North American Title due to suffering an injury. He said he was in excruciating pain, and that he had no feeling in his legs at the moment. The injury was confirmed to be legitimate by PW Insider who said that it had to do with his back.

The star broke down in tears while talking to the fans, and has now spoken up after all the get-well wishes poured in for him during the day.

"Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message, but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all. ❤️‍🩹"

Vic Joseph had confirmed that the star could be out for around eight to twelve months. It might be a while before he returns to the WWE ring, but when he does, he certainly intends to deliver on his promise to be better than ever.

We at Sportskeeda wish Wes Lee a swift recovery.

