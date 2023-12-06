29-year-old WWE star suffers "100% legitimate" injury; no longer scheduled for major event - Reports

A WWE Superstar will be out of action for about 8-12 months due to a legit injury.

Wes Lee was ready to take on Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. Unfortunately, he announced tonight that he won't be able to compete due to an injury that's causing him excruciating pain. He also revealed that he has ''no feelings in his legs.''

Shortly after Wes Lee's heartfelt promo on WWE NXT, PWInsider shared an update stating that the injury is 100% legitimate. The source noted that Lee will no longer appear at the upcoming NXT Deadline event.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio will defend his North American Championship against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

As for Wes Lee, he was pretty confident that he would take the title off Dominik. His fans would love to see him back as soon as possible and go after whoever's holding the prestigious title upon his return.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Wes Lee a speedy recovery from his injury.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.