29-year-old WWE star sends a message ahead of maiden Money in the Bank

Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent a message about her presence in the UK ahead of the Money in the Bank show. She was selected in the 2023 WWE Draft for the RAW brand.

The newcomer from NXT was unimpressed with RAW's offerings, and it didn't take long for her to appear in a backstage segment, blasting the red brand. Stark's attention was then drawn to Nikki Cross, and the former RAW Women's Champion was challenged to a match later that night.

Since the 2023 draft, the 29-year-old star has won all three of her matches – against Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and former Divas Champion Natalya. Later at Night of Champions, Zoey aligned with Trish Stratus to help the latter beat Becky Lynch.

This year, Money in the Bank will emanate from London's O2 Arena. Stark is confident that she will bag the MITB contract.

When she faced The Queen of Harts this week on RAW, it was for the Money in the Bank women's qualifying match. Stark defeated Nattie to secure her place in the ladder match at MITB.

After booking her ticket to the O2 Arena, Zoey Stark took to Twitter and shared a picture with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

"#MoneyInTheBank here we come! @trishstratuscom," Zoey wrote.

Trish Stratus may help Zoey Stark win 2023 Money in the Bank

On WWE RAW, Trish Stratus has already led Stark to a place in the MITB women's ladder match. Since the rivalry between Big Time Becks and the WWE Hall of Famer is ongoing, the latter could pull another stunt in London.

Becky Lynch has also secured her seat in the women's ladder match. Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus may cook up something that would cost The Man a chance at winning the briefcase.

In the match's closing moments, fans could witness the Hall of Famer interfering and distracting Lynch, thereby helping Zoey Stark grab the MITB briefcase. As a result, the two former women's champions may face off at SummerSlam 2023 one last time.

