29-year-old WWE star sends a warning ahead of SmackDown; teases change

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has taken to social media to issue a message ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He included a photo of himself showcasing his accomplishments.

The 29-year-old star was officially called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2024. He was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in the first round, alongside Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. On his first night as a member of the blue brand, he collided with current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event, which he lost.

Carmelo Hayes recently took to X to share an image of himself with the NXT Championship and NXT North American Title in the background. He sent a warning to the SmackDown roster by saying they were unaware, and that it was time for him to "get his chips up." He also wrote in a hashtag that he's what a champion needs.

"Smackdown doesn’t know yet, it’s time to get my chips up. #WhatAChampionshipNeeds #Smackdown," wrote Hayes.

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Carmelo Hayes should win the Money in the Bank contract

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Damian Priest won the briefcase last year, and he cashed in to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL by dethroning Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that WWE should book Carmelo Hayes to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"You know, if you are gonna do something with somebody coming up from NXT, then put it on that kid (Carmelo Hayes) they just brought up on SmackDown. Yes," said Russo.

On WWE SmackDown last week, Carmelo Hayes joined forces with A-Town Down Under to take on LA Knight and The Street Profits. However, they lost the bout.

