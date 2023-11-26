29-year-old WWE star sets sights on Rhea Ripley ahead of monumental clash at Survivor Series

WWE star Zoey Stark is confident of her chances against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

The two women are set to collide at Survivor Series this year for the World Women's Championship. Stark became the number one contender for the title after she outlasted several women on the RAW roster in a hellacious Battle Royale.

Speaking to Sescoops in an exclusive interview, Stark mentioned that the match was going to be brutal as the two competitors would go to war with each other. She made it clear that her sole focus was on winning the title.

"I'm so excited. Rhea and I, we're really just going to kill each other. Let's be honest, we're going to be going really hard in this match. So everyone, strap your seatbelts on and let's go. Like you said, it's the biggest match of my career. So being completely and utterly focused is my number one priority. So I'm going to do whatever I need to do to get that title around my waist." (H/T Sescoops)

Zoey Stark wants to exploit Rhea Ripley's weakness

During the same interview, Zoey mentioned that Rhea Ripley was distracted by The Judgment Day's WarGames match. The up-and-comer felt that this was a huge weakness that could affect Rhea and that's all she needed to capture the title.

"She's worried about so many different things. And no matter what she says, nobody can handle all of that. Everyone has a weakness. So as long as she's thinking about one of those little things while we're wrestling, that's it. That's all I need," Zoey said.

It will be interesting to see if Zoey can cause a huge upset and defeat The Eradicator when the two meet at Survivor Series.

