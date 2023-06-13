29-year-old WWE star wants a match against Becky Lynch after Money in the Bank 

WWE RAW Superstar Zoey Stark has revealed that she wants to face Becky Lynch after the Money in the Bank premium live event.

At Night of Champions last month, Stark attacked The Man during her match against Trish Stratus, causing the latter to lose to the WWE Hall of Famer. Big Time Becks was the victim of a 2-on-1 beatdown at the hands of the two heels on RAW the following week. Lynch and Stark will meet in the ring during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as they both qualified for the bout.

During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark stated that she's interested in having a match against Becky Lynch after Money in the Bank.

“Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, She is amazing," said Stark. (H/T Fightful)

Zoey Stark isn't worried about Becky Lynch or Zelina Vega

Stark, Becky, and Vega are among the list of names that will compete in the Women's Womey in the Bank Ladder Match. They were the first three to qualify for the bout.

Speaking to TMZ, Zoey Stark stated that she isn't too worried about Becky Lynch or Zelina Vega, as she has Trish Stratus by her side.

"Look, Becky was saying that she wants to sit here and ruin my life. We got her twice and she has yet to get us once. I'm not too worried about Becky. She's a tough competitor, but I still have Trish backing me up here. And Zelina Vega, she's crazy and she's good at what she does but she can't top me," said Stark.

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Bayley have also been confirmed for the ladder match, as they both qualified on SmackDown last week. It'll be interesting to see who gets added to the match next.

Who are you rooting for to win the Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes