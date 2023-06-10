"She's crazy but she can't top me" - 29-year-old WWE star sends warning to Becky Lynch and former champion ahead of Money in the Bank

Zoey Stark recently addressed her WWE Money in the Bank opponents, Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega.

Stark made her main roster debut a few weeks ago after getting drafted from NXT to Monday Night RAW. She later aligned herself with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in her feud with Becky Lynch. Stark will now square off against Lynch after they both qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Zelina Vega, Bayley, and IYO SKY will also compete in the ladder match.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Stark spoke about facing Lynch and Vega ahead of Money in the Bank. She stated that she is not worried about The Man. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old believes the former Queen's Crown winner cannot top her.

"Look, Becky was saying that she wants to sit here and ruin my life. We got her twice and she has yet to get us once. I'm not too worried about Becky. She's a tough competitor, but I still have Trish backing me up here. And Zelina Vega, she's crazy and she's good at what she does but she can't top me. [From 03:30 to 03:47]

Check out the video below:

Zoey Stark wants WWE to introduce a Women's Intercontinental Title

The Stamford-based company has four major Women's Championships on the main roster currently the SmackDown Women's Title, the WWE Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

In an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Zoey Stark disclosed that she would love to see the company introduce a new Women's Intercontinental Title.

"I would love nothing more to add in like an IC [Intercontinental] Women's Championship. Like I think that would be fun to get that involved with it and more opportunities for the women to be put on TV. I think it would do a lot of good for us," she said.

