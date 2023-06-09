29-year-old WWE star would "love" to have a Women's Intercontinental Championship in the company

The Intercontinental Championship has often been regarded as WWE's workhorse title in the men's division. Several Hall of Famers held the title before going after the WWE Championship. Recently, RAW star Zoey Stark said she would love for the company to have a Women's Intercontinental title.

In 2019, WWE decided to change the classic look of the Intercontinental Championship, which Cody Rhodes introduced during his first run with the company. Ahead of Survivor Series 2019, Sami Zayn introduced a new title design for Shinsuke Nakamura, who was the champion at the time.

Currently, Gunther has been dominating the division with the title, as he is days away from reaching a year as the champion. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Zoey Stark said she would love to have a Women's Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

"I would love nothing more to add in like an IC [Intercontinental] Women's Championship. Like I think that would be fun to get that involved with it and more opportunities for the women to be put on TV. I think it would do a lot of good for us," said Stark. [From 0:35 to 0:50]

Stark made some excellent points, and a secondary title for the women's division would benefit the rest of the locker room.

Zoey Stark on wanting WWE to bring back Evolution Premium Live Event

In 2018, WWE hosted its first all-women's premium live event called Evolution, which was a massive hit amongst the fans. Unfortunately, the company never followed up on its success with another premium live event.

It's been nearly five years, and the company has not brought back the event for the fans, regardless of several stars wanting it to return. In the same interview, Zoey Stark said she would like the company to host another women's premium live event.

"Yeah, why wouldn't we? I feel like all of us girls are really doing a great job performing, and showing that we can really hang with the men, and do exactly what we are here to do. You know, some of us might even be better than some of the men. So we could definitely put on an all-women's pay-per-view," said Stark. [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

It will be interesting to see what the pair of Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark will do on Monday Night RAW.

