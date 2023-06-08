Rising WWE star believes the company should have another Evolution Premium Live Event

WWE is called the Land of Opportunities for a reason, and the company hosted one of the biggest events for female athletes when they created Evolution in 2018. Recently, former NXT Tag Team Champion and Trish Stratus' protege Zoey Stark said she would like the company to have a sequel to the premium live event.

In 2018, the company hosted Evolution to honor the women of the past and present in sports entertainment. Several stars, such as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, and more, were part of the iconic premium live event along with the rest of the roster.

Unfortunately, WWE never had another Evolution premium live event. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Zoey Stark was asked about the premium live event. She believes that the company should have another event in the future. Check it out:

"Yeah, why wouldn't we? I feel like all of us girls are really doing a great job performing, and showing that we can really hang with the men, and do exactly what we are here to do. You know, some of us might even be better than some of the men. So we could definitely put on an all-women's pay-per-view." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

Fans have expressed their interest in having a sequel to the premium live event, and it will be interesting to see if WWE brings the iconic event back.

Zoey Stark is heading to WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual Draft. The 29-year-old star had a handful of wins on the brand before WWE Night of Champions 2023.

During the event, she appeared and assisted Trish Stratus in winning the match after she hit a Z360 on Becky Lynch. The two allied and attacked The Man on the RAW after the event.

Recently, she defeated Natalya on an episode of Monday Night RAW with the help of Trish Stratus to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London at the premium live event.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch also made the cut after she defeated Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see the two stars come face-to-face in July at Money in the Bank.

