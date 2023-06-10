29-year-old star reveals she didn't know she was going to be drafted to WWE RAW

A 29-year-old superstar recently disclosed that they had no idea they would be selected in the 2023 WWE Draft.

This year's WWE Draft took place after WrestleMania 39 and shook the rosters up quite a bit. SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was selected by the red brand, and Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship after being drafted to Friday nights.

Several NXT stars were called up to the main roster during this year's draft, and one has already made a massive impact.

Zoey Stark interfered in the match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. She attacked Becky Lynch, and the interference allowed Trish Stratus to escape the premium live event with a victory. Stratus returned the favor by helping Zoey defeat Natalya to qualify for Money in the Bank this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast with RAW announcer Corey Graves, Stark disclosed that she had no idea she would be drafted to the main roster until it happened:

“What you saw was a genuine reaction. We didn't know. We had no idea. So being able to sit there and actually seeing my name pop up on the screen, that's something I've been working towards for 11 years, my whole wrestling career, 11 years. So finally being able to see that and start my RAW journey was very emotional for me," said Stark. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Zoey Stark on working with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark is already learning a lot from Trish Stratus on the main roster.

During her conversation with Corey Graves on After the Bell, she noted that Trish Stratus laid the foundation for female superstars, and sometimes people forget that. Zoey added that she has already learned a lot while working with the Hall of Famer:

"To show confidence and not letting anyone get in your way. After every match or after every promo, she's sitting there. She's helping me. She's critiquing me telling me when to slow down. In every little aspect. she's really been a big mentor so far," she added. [H/T: Wrestling News]

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes Zoey Stark has a ton of potential. It will be fascinating to see if Zoey Stark's partnership with Trish Stratus leads to her becoming a huge star on the main roster.

Did you enjoy Zoey Stark's debut at WWE Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes