"Two of the best women wrestlers going today" - WWE Legend Road Dogg praises current NXT star

Former NXT producer "Road Dogg" Brian James gave high praise to a current WWE star during the latest edition of the Oh...You Didn't Know?!?! podcast.

While discussing the current NXT product, Road Dogg brought up former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark. Zoey is currently out with an injury, but the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion made sure to mention her during the show.

The Attitude Era legend heaped praise on both Stark and Asuka, calling them the two best women professional wrestlers today:

"I want to mention Zoey Stark, I know she had knee surgery when I was still there, and I know she is healing up. I think Zoey Stark, her and Asuka in my mind are two of the best women professional wrestlers going today". (28:15 - 28:34)

The WWE Hall of Famer also shared his reaction to Zoey Stark's arrival in NXT. Ryan Katz, co-host of the podcast, said that she was trained by Allison Danger and willing to put the work in. Road Dogg agreed and said that when someone puts the work in, it makes you want to help them so much more:

"I don't know where she's been, when she first showed up I was like, 'Where have you been all my life?'... When you try to help somebody and they put the work in, it makes you want to help them so much more. Thats where I feel like she (Zoey Stark) was." (28:47 - 29:16)

You can check out the full episode of Oh... You Didn't Know?!?! below.

When will Zoey Stark return to WWE NXT?

Zoey Stark last competed for NXT at Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021.

She posted on social media that she had undergone surgery for a torn ACL and MCL. Stark was written off television following an attack by Toxic Attraction.

In a recent update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai & Zoey Stark are set to return "relatively soon".

