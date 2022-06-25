"He trolled the world"- WWE Legend reacts to Vince McMahon appearing on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon appearing on SmackDown amid misconduct allegations.

Mr. McMahon made his return to TV programming on the blue brand last week. He addressed the WWE Universe in a brief promo, reiterating the promotion's tagline 'Then, Now, Forever' before adding 'Together' at the end.

Vince's appearance came as a shock to many as the former Chairman is being investigated by the company's board of directors. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that he liked the idea of Mr. McMahon making a public appearance:

"I think the way they've done all this is the way they always do things. Like creatively genius. Look, he trolled the world and came out on TV and said, 'Hey, welcome to SmackDown.' It's good to be the King, I say that a lot, and when you are, that's just how it is. I'm not saying that what he did was right or anything, but look, he who cast the first stone has no sin." (from 8:07 to 8:41)

Vince McMahon's appearance had a positive impact on WWE SmackDown ratings

While Vince McMahon's decision to appear on SmackDown came under scrutiny from many fans, it seemed to have done its job. Last Friday's episode of the blue brand was the most-viewed episode since the Christmas Day edition in 2020.

Road Dogg shared his thoughts on WWE using the controversy to gain viewers. He went on to state that while Vince did his job of bringing in viewers, the show was equally stacked:

"From what I understand, the ratings went up. Vince hooked them, but then you had to keep them. That's the thing, you can get them at 8 o'clock or whatever time it comes on to your house, but is what you have on the show sticky enough to keep them? And that to me, says well, heck yeah, they did, because I know I stayed tuned and watched that main event." (from 8:52 to 9:12)

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston This means Friday's Smackdown with Vince McMahon was the most-viewed since Dec 25, 2020, when the show had an NFL lead-in and 3.3 million viewers. Besides that exceptional case, Friday's Smackdown is the highest since the pre-Wrestlemania episode in Apr 2020. This means Friday's Smackdown with Vince McMahon was the most-viewed since Dec 25, 2020, when the show had an NFL lead-in and 3.3 million viewers. Besides that exceptional case, Friday's Smackdown is the highest since the pre-Wrestlemania episode in Apr 2020.

Last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown was headlined by Roman Reigns, who took on Riddle in the main event for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar also made his return to TV programming, confronting The Tribal Chief after his match.

