Io Shirai & Zoey Stark are reportedly expected to return 'relatively soon' to WWE NXT 2.0

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark are reportedly set to return to action soon.

Io Shirai hasn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver in Dallas on April 2nd. The exact nature of Shirai's injury was never reported, but she was spotted in a walking boot a couple of weeks after Stand & Deliver.

Zoey Stark last wrestled for the promotion at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26 of, 2021. Stark revealed on Twitter that she had surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus. WWE wrote her off television by saying that the injury happened during an attack by Toxic Attraction.

However, Dave Meltzer has now reported on the matter in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said that both wrestlers are expected to return to NXT 2.0 "relatively soon." Meltzer did not give a potential return date for the duo.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark's reign as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Shirai and Stark captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at last year's Great American Bash. The duo defeated former WWE Superstar Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to win the titles.

They went on to have an impressive title reign and were champions for 112 days. At last year's Halloween Havoc, they defended in a Scareway to Hell Ladder match and dropped the titles to Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Zoey was injured during the match and was written off of television shortly after. Toxic Attraction briefly lost the titles to current SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez and the recently released Dakota Kai before winning them back on the April 5th episode of NXT 2.0. Dolin and Jayne remain the current champions.

Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE

@WWENXT Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic's attack. Here's the bad news for the "champs". Surgery went great and I'm already rehabbing. I'll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic's attack. Here's the bad news for the "champs". Surgery went great and I'm already rehabbing. I'll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight!@WWENXT

