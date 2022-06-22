WWE NXT Results: Big upset in title match; Released WWE star referenced in promo - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 21, 2022)

NXT kicked off with Grayson Waller walking out for the opening match. He said that Solo Sikoa has been getting too much attention recently and proceeded to trash talk for a few seconds before Sikoa attacked him and the match started shortly after.

WWE NXT Results (June 21st, 2022): Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller

Solo took control of the match early on and took Waller down before the match went outside. Waller sent Solo to the floor and Sikoa came back with a big elbow strike.

Back after a break on NXT, Waller got a big roundhouse kick for a near fall before dropping Sikoa once more with a knee strike. Waller went up to the top rope but Solo brought him back down with a strike.

Solo got a big superkick and charged at Grayson but he sidestepped, sending Sikoa into the turnbuckles. Waller came in with a rolling cutter and picked up the sudden win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Solo Sikoa

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage on NXT and told Santos Escobar and the Legado that there would be 'hell to pay' if The Don didn't walk out as the champ tonight.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon on NXT

Carter landed a big kick to start things off and Leon came back with a Sunset Flip and got a near fall. Chance tagged in and hit a big springboard drop before being caught in a hold by Leon.

Carter and Chance got some near falls before Katana was isolated in the ring but managed to counter a double suplex into a neckbreaker. Carter and Chance hit tandem moonsaults before Feroz broke up the pin.

Carter landed a Superkick and Chance followed up with a 450 splash and picked up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Grade: B-

Wes Lee was out next and talked about having to leave his brother and MSK behind. He was talking about going through the hardest time in his career when Trick Williams interrupted him, mocking the former tag team champion.

Lee reminded Williams that he was just a sidekick and challenged him to match. Trick said that they will have the match but at a later time, before walking out.

Diamond Mine vs. Legado Del Fantasma on NXT

Strong and Wilde kicked off the match and Kemp was tagged in early on. Wilde took a backbreaker before tags were made. Del Toro hit a big crossbody on Strong before following up with another dive in the corner.

Strong got a back suplex before Wilde broke the pin. Kemp was sent outside before Stacks and Two Dimes ran interference. Roddy was in the ring and hit a jumping knee on Wilde before picking up the win.

Result: Diamond Mine def. Legado Del Fantasma

Grade: B-

Giovanni Vinci, was backstage and ran into Ikemen Jiro before before we got a short promo from Apollo Crews.

Toxic Attraction was out next and they trash-talked Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Perez and Jade walked out and Mandy told them that neither of them deserved a shot at her title.

Perez wanted to challenge for the tag titles with her best friend Jade, as Katana and Kayden interrupted them. They both wanted a tag title shot and argued before a brawl broke out and we headed backstage as NXT continued.

Kiana James and Indi Hartwell had a run-in backstage and Hartwell challenged her to a match next week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Edris Enofe on NXT

Grimes had the upper hand early in the match and got a huge high crossbody for a near fall. Grimes took a jumping knee off the middle rope before he was sent outside.

Enofe followed up with a dive to the outside and took Grimes out before the match headed back to the ring. Grimes got a big slam in the ring and went for the cave-in before getting the win!

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Edris Enofe

Grade: B

Thea and Bodhi were sharing a room at Chase U, being the only two students at the school.

Nikkita Lyons announced her return next week in a short promo.

Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen on NXT

Jensen unloaded on Wagner off the bat but Von came back with strikes of his own as Jensen took Wagner down with a spinning heel kick before Von got a DDT on the ropes.

Wagner went after Brooks' injured arm and slammed it against the ring post a few times before taking a DDT from the middle rope. Jensen tried for a top rope move but it was countered by Wagner. Von followed up with the Olympic Slam and picked up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Brooks Jensen

Grade: C

Backstage on NXT, Bron Breakker came into the locker room and told Grimes that he wanted to face the version of him from tonight at the Great Americal Bash. Grimes warned him that if he faced this version of him, Bron would lose surely lose his title.

Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend on NXT

Lash unloaded on Fyre as the match began and got a few near falls before following up with a vertical suplex. Fyre came back with some strikes but took a big slam in the middle of the ring.

Lash took a big boot before taking the Gory Bomb. Fyre went up top but missed the finisher. Legend got Fyre's baseball bat and beat her with it, earning a DQ loss in the process.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend via DQ

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo - NXT North American Title match

The match started off slow and Tony got the first takedown before we saw Escobar and Legado get on the apron with Stacks and Two Dimes. The distraction somehow cost Tony as Melo got some strikes in.

D'Angelo came back with a big drop in the ring before Melo dropped him on the apron. Williams came in to defend his buddy from D'Angelo's goons before Tony sent Melo into the steel steps.

After a break on NXT, D'Angelo took a beating before one of the associates distracted the referee, and Santos was supposed to hand him the brass knuckles. However, Escobar tossed the weapon to Melo instead who used it to knock Tony out and get the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Tony D'Angelo to retain the NXT North American Title

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a big title match as our main event while the women's tag team division had a big shake-up tonight. We got a few big matches made official for next week on NXT while Wes Lee had a showdown with Trick Williams.

